CURRENT health restrictions in the Murcia region will not be relaxed after a 30% rise in COVID-19 infections over the last week.

Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño said today(May 24) that the new cases had shown a ‘significant’ rise in people aged under 35.

Jose Pedreño said: “The pandemic is not over and will not end until vacciantions reach a higher percentage of the population.”

Eight outbreaks in Caravaca de la Cruz have also fuelled the rise with the town placed in the COVID ‘extreme risk’ category with 354.3 cases per 100,000 people.

“One of the outbreaks was at a wedding which infected ten people, while eight residents were infected at a family meal,” the minister added.

All indoor hospitality service in the Caravaca municipality has been stopped and a ‘mass screening’ of the population has been promised with further local restrictions under active consideration.

Hospitalisations across the Murcia region stand at 75 patients of which 28 are in intensive care.

Unlike the neighbouring Valencian Community, Murcia does not have a night curfew.

The current restrictions mean that all non-essential business and activities must remain shut between midnight and 6.00 am.

Indoor capacity is limited to 30% for bars and restaurants with a maximum of six people at a table and no direct service from a bar.

Gatherings are limited to a maximum of six people who do not live together.

Juan Jose Pedreño said: “We need to remain responsible and to make one last push to eliminate the coronavirus.”

