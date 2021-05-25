THE Malaga province has become the first region in Spain to be accredited for its reduction of its carbon footprint according to new figures.

Over the past three years, the Diputacion de Malaga has managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 8.85% compared to the previous three-year period, earning it the Reduczo seal.

The deputy for climate change, Cristobel Ortega, revealed the news and explained that the figures take into account both direct and indirect pollutants.

Direct pollutants include CO2 emissions from cars, trucks and factories, whilst indirect pollutants include electricity usage in the regions municipal buildings.

Malaga’s carbon footprint has been recorded for the past six years as part of its strategy to combat climate change outlined in Spain’s 2025 green plan.

Ortega points out that the reduction has been made possible by the province’s conscious efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels, whilst municipal efforts such as the introduction of LED street lighting.

Malaga’s progress will be a welcome boost as Spain aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 with Pedro Sanchez’s new climate and energy law.

The recently passed law will aim to cover everything from vehicle sales to energy production, both on a national and municipal level.

