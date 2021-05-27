TWO people have been arrested in Elche over the death of a six-month-old baby.

The boy died on Monday(May 24) at Elche General Hospital after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The initial diagnosis was sudden death but an autopsy revealed the baby had internal injuries.

His 35-year-old mother and 44-year-old stepfather were detained by the Policia Nacional on suspicion of homicide.

A secrecy order on the investigation has been placed by an Elche court.

