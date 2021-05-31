BARS and restaurants in the Murcia region will be able to stay open until 1.00 am from this Wednesday(June 2).

The decision to allow an extra hour of trading for hospitality businesses was taken at today’s meeting of Murcia’s COVID-19 monitoring committee.

Indoor capacity will be increased from 30% to 50% but table limits, both inside and outside, will remain at six people.

The relaxation in hospitality rules comes in spite of COVID-19 infections rising slightly in the Murcia region.

Municipal swimming pools can now operate at an increased 75% capacity.

Mass events can also be staged, but capacity numbers will depend on which municipality they are being held in with areas classified as either Level One or Level Two, depending on infection rates.

