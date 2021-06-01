THE most popular music and cultural festival on the Costa del Sol has signed a new contract for the next six years in breakthrough deal.

The month long Starlite Festival has signed the long-term agreement after 10 years of year-on-year contract renewals and marks the towns commitment to the annual event.

Held at the Cantera de Nagüeles quarry, the festival has estimated to have earned the area 460 million since it began in 2012, and created almost 6,000 temporary jobs.

The new contract was announced yesterday by the mayor of Marbella, Angeles Munoz, who lauded the event as one of the most important celebrations in Europe.

“The new deal cements the festival in the fabric of the town of Marbella for the near future,” said Munoz.

This year will also be the first year that the Junta will be involved in the festival, giving the festival guaranteed use of the natural auditorium for the length of the contract.

The Starlite Catalana Occidente festival is a month long boutique festival that combines high-profile music acts with food and terrace culture.

Artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Elton John, Beach Boys, Jessie J, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Ricky Martin, Tom Jones and the Pet Shop Boys have graced the stage and the 2021 anniversary edition is no exception.

Bonnie Tyler and Tom Jones are set to headline, with Alan Parsens Project, Passenger, Il Divo and Simple Minds supporting, along with a host of Spanish artists and DJs.

For the 10th Anniversary festival, promoters have promised one of the best events to date, with this years longer than ever, from June 18 to September 4.

