THE clothes chain Zara has announced plans for a flagship store that promises to be the world’s biggest in the newly renovated Edificio España on the bottom end of Madrid’s Gran Via.

The store will encompass 7,700 square metres on the ground floor of the iconic Edificio España, a building that was once Europe’s tallest skyscraper when it was constructed in the Franco era.

After lying empty for decades, the 25-storey building underwent a complete renovation and now houses the Riu Hotel which was opened in 2019 and boasts one of the most fashionable roof terraces in Madrid.

The Riu Hotel in the Edificio Building, which will now also house a massive Zara. Photo: RIU

The hotel has sold off the vast space on the ground floor to Inditex which announced this week that it will open the flagship Zara store as well as a Zara Home and a branch of its cheaper high street brand, Stradivarius.

The company announced this week that it will convert the current space into four floors of retail outlets.

The stores are scheduled to open in 2022.

Madrid City Hall are currently in the process of transforming the Plaza España into a leafy park area, sinking some of the surrounding roads into tunnels and connecting the park to the area in front of the Royal Palace.

READ ALSO: