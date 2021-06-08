THREE Costa Blanca mayors have been denounced by the anti-corruption prosecutor for ‘queue-jumping’ at the start of the year to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Files will be sent to local courts who will decide whether they should be tried for abusing their positions of power.

Els Poblets socialist mayor Carolina Vives, and her partner, Ximo Coll, mayor of neighbouring El Verger, took the vaccine doses in January.

Their argument was that the jabs were ‘left over’ and a medical centre told them that they would ‘go to waste’ if they did not use them.

Long-standing Partido Popular mayor of La Nucia, Bernabe Cano, was stripped from his position on Alicante Provincial Council after his party heard about his early vaccination.

Cano said he needed an injection because he was a doctor for a local football team.

In January, vaccinations were strictly limited to care home residents and staff, along with health service and other emergency workers.

All three mayors refused to resign despite strong pressure on them to do so.

The anti-corruption prosecutor is not proceeding with cases against five other ‘early vaxers’ which featured the Bishop of the Orihuela-Alicante diocese, Jesus Murgui.

Others on the list included health councillors in Benejuzar and Orihuela.

