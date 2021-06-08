THE Balearic government has revealed that they will allow nightclubs to reopen this summer.

Earlier this week, Spain’s ministry of health had proposed to the 17 regional governments that they could permit bars and nightclubs, which have been closed since August 2020, to stay open until 3am under certain restrictions.

This would include capacity limits, air ventilation measures and no less than a 70% vaccination rate being achieved in the region.

This was discussed among Balearic ministers and it has now been reported that the government has opened up negotiations with nightlife representatives this week to plan a de-escalation of the sector’s much awaited reopening.

The news has been received particularly well in Ibiza, since much of its tourism is attracted by its world famous superclubs with the first pilot rave to be held on the island later this month.

Last week, the Balearic government announced that Hard Rock Hotel would invite 2,000 essential workers to their infamous Children of the 80’s party on June 25.

Although the finer details are still being discussed internally, the hotel’s owners, the Palladium Group, said that safety would be ‘guaranteed against coronavirus’ and that it was a show of gratitude to the very special guest-list’s work during the pandemic.

This year, several ‘COVID-19 free’ events have taken place across Spain, including the Love of Lesbian concert in Barcelona.

As well as wearing face masks throughout the entire performance, attendees were asked to take a rapid antigen test ahead of the sold out show that was included in the price of the ticket.

People with heart disease, cancer or recently in contact with someone infected by the virus were also asked to not sign up.

