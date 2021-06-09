A DRIVER has tested positive for alcohol and cocaine after crashing into a lamppost and three houses in Mallorca.

The woman, aged 34, caused enormous damage to both private and public property on Avenida Miramar de sa Rapita in Campos in the early hours of this morning.

When police arrived at the scene they suspected that the woman was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol so escorted her to the nearby Policia Local station to perform the appropriate tests.

These yielded a positive result for cocaine with the woman also being four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Despite the carnage caused, she was left without any injuries in the crash and has since been charged with a crime against road safety.

It comes as a 58-year-old woman died on a notorious Costa Blanca blackspot, ten kilometres south of Alicante-Elche airport.

The coastal route is regularly ranked as one of the most dangerous in the country and labelled by many as the ‘Road of Death’.

This is the most serious accident to take place this year on the N-332 in Santa Pola despite traffic levels being significantly lower due to less tourists on the road.

