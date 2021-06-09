UNDER 40s in Spain’s Andalucia can expect to get their first shot at the end of next week.

The Junta has announced they are now looking at the next age group in line for their COVID-19 jabs.

Residents under 40s in Andalucia can expect to be summoned next week and will join the almost two million in the region who are already immunised.

According to the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elias Bendodo, a total of 5.35 million vaccines have been administered and Andalucia continues to ‘lead the vaccination pace in Spain’.

Bendodo added that the swift vaccination rate in Andalucia should permit the summer season to ‘run as normal as possible”, and by the end of June, the aim is to have 70% of the target population vaccinated, which was the objective set by the Andalucian government at the start of the vaccination campaign.

?Los mayores de 40 años podrán pedir cita para vacunarse contra el #COVID19

??1976 y 1975 desde el 8 de junio.

??1977 y 1978 desde el 10 de junio.

??1979 y 1980 desde el 11 de junio.



?ClicSalud+

?Teléfono y App Salud Responde

?Centro de salud (preferiblemente por teléfono) pic.twitter.com/p25M3RXmRs — Consejería de Salud y Familias (@saludand) June 8, 2021

Currently, the immunisation campaign is focused on people between 40 and 49 years of age (born between 1972 and 1981 inclusive).

Appointments can be requested from authorised groups according to the vaccines available.

They can be requested directly on the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) website via ClicSalud+, through the mobile app and the Salud Responde telephone number (955 54 50 60) and also at local health centres, preferably by telephone.

