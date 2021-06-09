COVID-19 cases have shown both a weekly and day-to-day increase in today’s(June 9) update from the Valencian Health Ministry.

The rises continue to show a tiny upward creep in infections counterbalanced by zero deaths and falling hospital admissions.

Today’s COVID case total is 208, which is the regular Wednesday rise on the Tuesday figure of 167.

The indicative week-to-week comparison is a 25 case increase on the previous Wednesday total.

There has been no indication as to which age groups are contracting the coronavirus but figures from other regions suggest that many of the new cases are coming from ‘younger’ unvaccinated people.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were announced, which means the pandemic death toll remains at 7.442.

Just seven fatalities have been reported in the last week, with most of them dating back to January or February.

Hospitalisations have fallen after two days of small rises.

Admissions in the Valencian Community are now at 123, which is 20 less than yesterday, and eight more than a week ago.

There are 29 intensive care patients which is one more than yesterday, and three more than a week ago.

