SUPPORT for breaking away from Spain has fallen to a historic low in the Basque Country which went through a forty year armed conflict over the issue of independence, according to a survey.

Only 21% of respondents in a survey for El último Sociómetro del Gobierno vasco in a survey for the Basque regional government said they supported secession.

Meanwhile, some 41% said they opposed separatism, the highest figure since 1998 when the polls by the regional government began.

The Basque separatist organisation Eta declared a ceasefire in 2011 after a forty year armed conflict in which 829 people lost their lives.

In 2014, some 30% of Basques said they supported independence, the highest level of support for forming a new state.

The latest study shows a seven point rise in the percentage of Basques who say they opposed independence.

In a 2019 poll, 34% of people said they were against splitting from Spain.

The survey of 3,333 people was carried out between 17 and 21 May.

It also found that 40% of people feel as Basque as Spanish, a rise of eight points compared with a previous survey two years ago.

The number of people who feel solely Basque was 19% compared with 24% in 2019. Meanwhile, some 25% feel more Basque than Spanish.

READ ALSO: