POLICE have arrested a man after he hit a cop outside a school in Marbella.

The 36-year-old was dropping his daughter off at Mario Vargas Llosa primary school when he was warned by an officer that he had illegally parked in a pedestrian zone on Wednesday morning.

When the man ignored the policeman’s warning the officer requested a tow truck to remove the car from Calle Almensino.

But the man attempted to flee the scene, hitting the cop with his car in the process.

The driver accelerated towards the officer, striking his knee, arm and right side and causing the policeman to fall to the crowd before racing away.

Luckily, a patrol from the Marbella Local Police found him next to the vehicle and arrested him for the alleged attack on their colleague and disobeying the instructions of a police officer.

The 36-year-old Spanish man has been summoned for trial next Monday.