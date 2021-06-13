By Nickacia Forrester

FIFTY volunteers who joined in a beach cleanup collected 70kg of trash in just one day.

Members of the Association Subacuática Casares (Casares Underwater Association) headed to the beaches of Chullera in Manilva next to the chiringuito Dieguichi.

The organisation, which was created last year, organises seabed and beach cleaning once a month with help from different diving clubs, cultural associations and with the support of the town hall.

The goal of Casares Underwater Association is to clean the seabed, encourage recreational diving and carry out environmental studies.

POLLUTED: Single-use plastics are poisoning the world’s oceans

They want the public to realise the effects of pollution and to be more aware of litter.

“It’s done in a fun way. During the cleaning. DJ Dan and Robbin bring their best beats to play on the beaches so everyone has fun at the same time as helping the environment,” said association spokesman Ludo.

If you are interested in diving the association can give you tips and direct you to the best professional diving clubs on the coast which can help you obtain your Padi Open water diver title.

Susanne and Ludo, the creators of the association, will be more than happy to have your help – anyone can volunteer to go along with their kids, family and friends.

More information: http://ascasares.com/en/ or search for their Facebook page Association Subacuática Casares.