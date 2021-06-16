A SPANIARD who murdered his mother, chopped her into little pieces and stored her in plastic containers which he ate from and fed to his dog over a period of several weeks has been sentenced

Alberto Sánchez Gómez, a 28-year-old from Madrid, was found guilty of murder and desecrating a corpse and sentenced to 15 years and five months in jail.

He was also ordered to pay €60,000 in compensation to his brother.

When he was arrested in 2019 at his mother’s home near Las Ventas bullring in the Spanish capital police said they found body parts scattered around the apartment – some kept in plastic containers.

Photo of the arrest of Alberto Sánchez Gómez in February 2019 issued by police in Madrid

At the time of her death, his mother Maria Soledad Gomez, 66, had a restraining order against her son after repeated incidents of domestic violence against her.

Police were called by a concerned friend who hadn’t seen the pensioner for several days and who worried that some harm may have come to her.

On entering the apartment they came across a gruesome scene; The corpse had reportedly been cut up using a carpenter’s saw and kitchen knives into dozens of pieces that were discovered stored in tupperware containers and mixed up with household waste in bin bags.

At the time of the arrest when he was 26, it was reported that Sanchez confessed to police that he had cooked her up before eating her and feeding bits to his dog.

He told the court that he ‘heard voices on the television and in his head’ telling him to ‘kill his mother’.

But the defendant has told Madrid’s Provincial Court that he does not remember dismembering and eating his mother.