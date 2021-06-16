HOSPITAL admissions for COVID-19 have crept up a little after this year’s record low of 105 was announced yesterday.

Today’s figures(June 16) from the Valencian health ministry puts the number at 114, which is nine fewer than a week ago.

There are 22 patients in intensive care, which is a fall of seven on the June 9 total.

Just one death, which occurred in the last week, has been reported since yesterday’s update

The pandemic death toll in the region now stands at 7,447 with five fatalities reported in the last seven days.

New COVID-19 cases have shown virtually no change on a week-to-week comparison.

Today’s total of 209 infections is one more than last Wednesday, and 75 more than yesterday in the regular Tuesday to Wednesday rise.

Yet another outbreak involving younger unvaccinated people has been reported.

The latest case comes from the Alicante area with 21 cases detected through socialising involving an average age of 22.

