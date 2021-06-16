AN electric bus is being tested for three days until June 17, as part of the Energy Transition Project by AVANZA.
Named, URBINO 12, the electric train was presented by the town hall and is travelling on Line A, from Torrevieja to La Mata, and welcomes users in the area to try it out for themselves.
According to the town hall: “One of the objectives of this project is to carry out pilot tests of buses with new cleaner technologies to analyse the technical feasibility and technological evolution, and thus obtain a complete analysis of the technology that can best adapt to each city, depending on different parameters (environmental conditions, geometry of transport lines, service provision conditions, climate), etc.”
The URBINO 12 model is powered by electricity, and therefore has zero emissions. It can travel approximately 300 km per each full charge, which takes 4.5 hours.
