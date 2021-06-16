THE American taxi company Uber is expanding its presence across the Costa del Sol, giving summer tourists unrivalled access to the region’s top attractions.

Three years after its introduction to the area, Uber aims to increase its radius to cover a 200km stretch of coastline from Nerja to La Linea ready for the start of the summer season.

The expansion means that the Costa del Sol becomes the tech giant’s largest territory in Europe for Uber.

“We hope to contribute to the economic recovery of the tourism sector, and it is a reflection of our commitment to Andalusia” said Juan Galiardo, director of Uber in Spain.

“This summer, tourists and residents of the Costa del Sol and Cádiz will have a safe and reliable mobility alternative.”

The new services will now cover the spectacular Cuevas de Nerja, Burriana Beach, Torre del Mar through to Benahavis, Sotogrande and La Linea de La Conception.

Uber will host a full range of vehicles from Uber Pool, UberX, Uber Van and the high-end Uber Black, all available through the application.

Users download the app and set up an account, then to summon a car they request a destination and a pick-up point.

The price is pre-calculated and pre-paid, and users can communicate with the chosen driver anonymously to track his progress, before having the ability to review the journey in real time to assure the quality of the service.

Uber also showed its commitment to helping the vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering over 80s free journeys to vaccination centres earlier this year.

It managed to offer over 20,000 journeys at a value of €15 a piece to the regions most vulnerable citizens in both Malaga and the other cities in which it operates, Madrid, Seville, Granada and Bilbao.

