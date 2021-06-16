ALL the stops are being pulled out ready for the celebration of World Design Capital Valencia 2022.

As reported earlier in the year by the Olive Press, an international jury of designers, architects and business experts chose Valencia over its closest rival for the nomination, namely Bangalore in India.

This is the first time the honours have been bestowed upon a Spanish city, following an unsuccessful bid by Bilbao in 2014.

The Hemisferic

Organisers, including Valencia city council and the Generalitat regional government, have set up a website detailing the many activities and events planned throughout the rest of this year and next.

Speaking at the official presentation, Mayor Joan Ribo explained that the aim is for the project to benefit the whole region and not just the capital city.

Specific mentions were made to the ceramic tile trade in Castellon and the Alicante footwear sector, both famous and recognised throughout the world, plus tourism in all three provinces.

The slogan chosen for Valencia’s successful candidacy to become World Design Capital was The Mediterranean design of Valencia. Design for change, design for the senses – a theme said to celebrate the area’s ‘geographical, aesthetic, ethical, philosophical and political’ values, according to the organisers.

The programme of events has been drawn up to cover all areas of design, from industrial to interior decorating, architecture, services and more.

El Palau de les Arts

The aim, says the management, is to incorporate the topic into the city’s yearly cultural event schedule in order to ‘impregnate it with design and bring the field closer to the general public’.

Each month will be devoted to one specific issue relating to design, with exhibitions, conferences, workshops and debates exploring each topic and themes including climate change, gender equality, Mediterranean design, history, industry and nature, among others.

Organisers have so far received 375 project proposals, of which 65 have already been approved and launched with many more set to receive the green light over the coming weeks and months.

All the city’s major exhibition centres have joined the project and will feature up to 16 design-based displays next year in addition to the official programme by the Valencia Capital Mundial del Disseny 2022 consortium, including the City of Arts and Sciences and the IVAM modern art museum.

The IVAM

Previous cities to boast the title of World Design Capital have included Turin (Italy), Seoul (South Korea), Helsinki (Finland), Cape Town (South Africa), and Mexico City.

Valencia’s candidacy received the backing of the Spanish ministries for Culture and Sports; Industry, Commerce and Tourism; and Science, Innovation and Universities.

València Capital Mundial del Disseny 2022 has also joined the New European Bauhaus – an EU-wide project uniting science, technology, art and culture through an environmental and sustainable lens aimed at improving quality of live for residents in towns and cities throughout Europe and beyond.

In order to drum up support for next year’s celebrations, Valencia Capital Mundial del Disseny 2022 will take part in 16 Design Weeks all over the world, with stops in 2021 including Cuba, Bogota, Eindhoven, Stockholm, Quito, Shanghai, Helsinki, London and Milan.

For further information and updates, visit www.wdcvalencia2022.com (available in English, Spanish and Valenciano).

