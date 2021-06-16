THE AUCHAN brand of “extra strong” Spanish chorizo has been alerted to consumers for a possible link to listeria.

The European Food Alert Network (RASFF) issued the warning for the product, normally available from Alcampo Supermarket.

This particular batch is made in Spain and sold mainly in France.

RASFF asks anyone that’s eaten the sausage to go “quickly” to an emergency centre if they have fevers or headaches after consumption.

Pregnant women should pay special attention to these symptoms, as well as immunocompromised people and the elderly.

These symptoms may suggest listeriosis, a disease that can be serious and can take up to eight weeks to incubate.

Specifically, it is the Auchan brand of Chorizo sold in 225g packs (batch 143303) with an expiry date of September 14, 2021 and EAN: 3596710379415.

This product has already been withdrawn from supermarkets, but may remain in customer’s homes if bought when shelves were first replenished.

No other product is reportedly affected or contaminated by this food alert.

The manufacturer stressed these batches have not been sold in any Spanish supermarkets, but shoppers may have inadvertently bought the chorizo into the country after cross-border trips.

The Auchan Company is at the disposal of consumers to answer their questions at the telephone numbers 03 59 30 59 30 (non-premium rate call).