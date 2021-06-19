A COSTA BLANCA entertainer has had her “livelihood taken away” after her laptop computer was stolen from her car.

STOLEN: Acer work laptop

Caz Miller-Matthews, who has just enjoyed a return to work as mobile DJ, also co-presents the breakfast show on Ciudad Quesada’s Big FM.

Her green Mercedes was parked outside La Colada Car Wash in San Miguel de Salinas at 5pm on Thursday, June 17.

While the car was left unattended, her ACER laptop was stolen from inside, despite all doors being locked.

The accompanying external hard-drive contained all of her music files and work-related documents.

Without such files and programs, the 39-year-old will now find it impossible to get any paid work, after having no opportunities for the last 15 months due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the entertainment trade.

CAZ MILLER-MATTHEWS: Doing what she loves

Miller-Matthews explained, “because a friend helped me empty the car of all my gear when I got home, I didn’t notice my laptop and bag were missing until this morning.”

“It’s my life, I’m absolutely devastated,” she lamented.

“I’ve looked forward to getting back out and doing what I love to do for over a year now, and I can’t believe it’s all been snatched away.”

The crime has been reported to the local Guardia Civil and they have assured the Mancunian they’d do what they can.

In the meantime, she has asked that Olive Press readers keep an eye out online for people selling an ACER laptop or for people in possession of a black “MCR Bee” backpack.

If readers can help in any way, please call Caz Miller-Matthews at Big FM on 965 997 222