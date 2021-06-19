THREE artisan pizza restaurants in Spain have received the prestigious honour of being named in the top 10 best in the world according to top gastronomical website Fine Dining Lovers.

The list, which ranks the top 50 pizza restaurants worldwide, have named the three groups with Spanish venues as making the best traditional pizzas in the world, including one Spanish run chain.

Italy of course tops the table is the Neapolitan pizzeria Da Michele, which has a flagship restaurant in Barcelona, and has 19 other eateries worldwide, eight in Italy and others in the UK, Germany, US, Japan and the UAE.

THE da Michele chain has been ranked the best in the world for artisan pizzas

The multi award winning pizzeria with roots back to 1800s Napoli, opened its Barcelona site in 2017 and since then has become one of the most popular and highly rated pizza restaurants in Spain.

Second place is given to the Sorbillo franchise, established in 1935 again in Naples, the brand has nine sites, six in Italy, two in the US in New York and Miami and a final restaurant in Tokyo.

Third place goes to the French group Big Mamma, which owns the popular Bel Mondo restaurant in Madrid.

The beautifully decorated Bel Mondo restaurant in Madrid

Created by a pair of young French entrepreneurs with a love for Italian gastronomy, its Madrid restaurant marks Big Mamma’s first venture in Spain, and opened last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rounding out the top 10 is the Spanish run Grosso Napoletano chain, run by Hugo Rodríguez de Prada it operates 11 sites, 10 in Madrid and a standout restaurant in Valencia.

The Grosso Napoletano ranked number 10 in the world

“We cannot be more proud to be recognized internationally with only four years of experience. It is fortunate to have this great family of pizzaioli, waiters and other professionals who give us the opportunity to be among the world elite of pizza,” said de Prada on receiving the news of his award.

The group, whilst only being in Spain for four years, already has set the benchmark for the traditional Italian delicacy, and hopes to open more sites in Spain in the coming years, specifically in Barcelona.

Italian pizzerias dominate the top 10, with seven representatives, with UK chains ranking highly as well.

Here is the full Top 10 list:

Da Michele – Italy and World Sorbillo – Italy and World Big Mamma Group – France and Europe Berberè – Italy and Europe Pizza Pilgrims – UK Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana – USA Bráz – Brasil 400 Gradi – Australia – USA Peppina – Asia Grosso Napoletano – Spain

The full top 50 list can be found here.

