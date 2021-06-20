MOST of the municipalities on the Costa del Sol will close their beaches for the celebration of the Noche de San Juan—Midsummer’s Eve.

The traditional Noche de San Juan, celebrated on the night of June 23 and which sees roaring bonfires and barbecues, has been cancelled along the Costa del Sol for a second year in a row in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Midsummer’s Eve traditionally sees thousands of Malaga’s residents flock to the beaches to celebrate the arrival of summer however, once again, most of the hotspot beaches along the southern coast of Spain, including Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Mijas, Benalmadena, Marbella and the beaches of Malaga city will remain off limits to celebrate the traditional rituals of the Noche de San Juan.

Municipal sources up and down the Costa del Sol have confirmed that the use of the beaches will not be authorised that night and the majority of the beaches will be closed from 10pm on June 23 until 8am on June 24, with additional police patrols promised.

There will be no burning of the mustaches of San Juan (the juas)—the huge figures made out of cloth which are filled with sawdust, paper, and any other combustible material, while bonfires, parties and fireworks are banned too.

Meanwhile, Manilva City Council Hall has confirmed that for now their beaches will not be closed for the magical holiday.

