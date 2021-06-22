ORIHUELA COSTA is offering support work and other employment this summer for local unemployed young people.

In all, two dozen people are being given the chance to help on the popular beaches, which are expected to be busy with holiday-makers and alike in the coming months.

TRAINED AND READY: The two dozen young unemployed with local councillors

Víctor Valverde, local councillor for employment, welcomed the youngsters along with the vice mayor, José Aix; councillors for HR, Luisa Boné; and Tourism, Mariola Rocamora.

Recruitment is done through the Employment Program of LABORA / AVSRE Auxiliares de Playas, being aimed at people between 18 and 30 years of age.

Valverde revealed that the council had received a €107,000 grant, which added to the €51,000 earmarked for the project by the council.

After an online training course, a three month contract commences in different work shifts, seven days a week.

Further training includes COVID-19 information and advice regarding access control and beach capacity.

Their responsibilities will also include tasks to help and collaborations with Policia Local and, where appropriate, Tourism Services.

