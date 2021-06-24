AFTER over six years of campaigning, Malaga will finally be getting its first national park.

The Senate approved the future Parque Nacional Sierra de las Nieves yesterday, making it Spain’s 16th national park.

Situated in Andalucia, the Sierra de las Nieves mountain range has been a protected natural park since 1989.

The stunning park boasts incredible wildlife, including ibexes, roe deer, otters, and raptors, though it’s also known for its ancient pinsapos (Spanish firs) which are only found in southern Spain and North Morroco.

Following the declaration from the Senate, the Junta de Andalucía said they will promote ecotourism in the park that spans more than 230 square kilometers between the towns of Benahavís, El Burgo, Istán, Monda, Parauta, Ronda, Tolox and Yunquera.

Parque Nacional Sierra de las Nieves is Andalucia’s third national park and the funding it receives will go toward building visitor centers and other infrastructure to support responsible tourism efforts in the area, as well as the local communities that fought for this national park designation.

Andalucia is already home to two very popular national parks: Cadiz’s Parque Nacional de Doñana and Granada’s Parque Nacional de Sierra Nevada, which is home to Spain’s highest peak.

READ MORE:

Petition launched to turn Costa del Sol mountain range into national park

Malaga’s stunning Sierra de las Nieves set to become Spain’s 16th National Park