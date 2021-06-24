FOOTBALL fans in Spain will be able to return to stadiums ‘en-masse’ when the new La Liga season starts this August.

Health Minister, Carolina Darias, announced the measure today(June 24) following a cabinet meeting that rubber-stamped this Saturday’s relaxation of outdoor mask-wearing.

The stadium rule change has been included in the new Royal Decree about masks.

A very limited number of supporters were allowed into some stadiums to watch some La Liga Segunda division games towards the end of last season, depending on regional COVID-19 infection rates.

Carolina Darias said: “We will return to normal in terms of public attendance for football and basketball.”

Unless outdoor stadiums are half-empty, soccer fixtures for the time being will have to be watched by fans wearing masks, on the assumption that they cannot maintain at least a distance of 1.5 metres between each other.

Current mask rules will apply for indoor venues hosting events like basketball.

The announcement from Darias is seen as very timely by football clubs needing to boost income through season ticket sales.

The minister said today that is she is also looking to extend access to airport terminal buildings to include people that are not flying.

