A 21-YEAR-OLD man is facing up to 12 years in prison for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in an undisclosed inland Valencia town.

Despite the man’s insistence that the relations were consented, the fact that the victim is under 16 years old automatically classes it as a crime.

The prosecution told the court this week that the accused took advantage of both the victim’s age and drunken state to sexually abuse her using force.

Meanwhile, the defence is calling for the sentence to be slashed to one year by countering that there was no violence involved, plus suggesting attenuating circumstances such as his client also being under the influence of alcohol at the time and giving a belated confession.

The victim denies that the relations were consented, alleging that at first she refrained from reporting the incident to prevent everyone in the town from finding out.

On February 23, 2020, the complainant visited the accused’s house in the company of a friend of his, with whom she admits having consented sexual intercourse.

However, the accused then allegedly entered the room, asked his friend to leave, secured the door shut with a chair – although this point was not proven in the hearing – and sexually abused the girl against her will.

The friend explained that he did not go to the victim’s aid because he did not hear her call for help, and when a Guardia Civil patrol was called to the scene the girl reportedly told the officers that they were ‘spoiling her night’.

READ MORE: