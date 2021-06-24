SUNBED numbers on Benidorm’s beaches will be restricted to half the normal number to keep areas ‘safe’.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, is to propose that a maximum of 3,500 loungers be used across the resort’s beaches between July 1 and September 30.

His suggestion will be ratified at a plenary meeting of Benidorm council this Monday(June 28).

The measure is part of Benidorm’s ‘Safe beaches for all, every day’ plan which was deployed last year.

Beaches have already have been divided into zones to maintain social distancing like in 2020.

Toni Perez said: “From the first minute of the pandemic we developed a system which from June 2020 saw the reopening of beaches to the public, which have produced highly satisfactory results.”

“All our beaches operate COVID protocols along with maintaining their Blue and Qualitur flag awards,” Perez added.

