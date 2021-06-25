FOURTEEN countries and territories, including the Balearic Islands, have been added to the UK’s green travel list, which will come into effect at 4am on June 30.

While it may seem like a win, it could be short lived. The Balearic Islands are on the ‘green watch list’, which means they are among destinations ‘most at risk’ of turning amber, meaning holidays could be cut short or cancelled with little warning.

Ibiza is a popular tourist destination, with lots of beautiful beaches to be discovered.

Currently, the 14-day infection rate in the Balearics is among the lowest in Spain at 48 per 100,000 inhabitants. And the popular summer holiday destinations of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera, are ready to welcome tourists from the UK, after suffering such losses over the last year.

But being bumped up the the green list doesn’t mean total freedom. While Spain is allowing tourists in without proof of a negative test or asking them to quarantine on arrival, the country still has restrictions in place, and on the return journey, the UK still requires multiple negative covid tests.

Face masks will no longer be permitted outdoors from June 26, as long as a safe 1.5m distance can be obtained. (Credit Image: © Juan Zamora/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Travelling to the Balearic Islands

Different rules apply depending on where you are arriving from. Spain has it’s own national criteria for arrivals and the latest rules should be checked HERE.

British travellers to Spain have been exempt from all restrictions since May 24 meaning there is no need even for a PCR test prior to arrival. However all arrivals will need to fill out a passenger locator form.

But if you are flying in from another part of Spain you may need to show a negative test depending on whether the infection rate where you are arriving from makes the zone high risk.

The islands also operate a vaccine passport type scheme meaning that you are exempt from testing if arriving from mainland Spain and can show evidence of recieving one vaccine dose at least 15 days prior to arrival, or recovery from Covid within the last six months.

Face masks

From June 26, rules on face masks are being relaxed.

People will no longer need to wear them outside, however they are still mandatory indoors and on public transport.

If a safe 1.5 metre distance cannot be maintained outdoors, masks must be worn.

They will also be permitted at outdoor events where there are crowds.

Beaches

Beaches are open and masks are not required as long as social distancing is maintained.

Beaches and parks are closed between midnight and 6am.

Brits enjoying some sun on the beach

Restaurants, cafes and bars

Restaurants, bars and cafes are open at 50% capactiy.

Currently, customers can eat both inside and outside restaurant and cafes, which are allowed to stay open until 2am.

Groups of up to ten people from different households can dine together inside.

Groups of up to 12 people from different households can dine together outside.

Nightclubs:

Nightclubs are not yet allowed to open.

However earlier in June, Spain’s ministry of health proposed to the government that they could permit bars and nightclubs to stay open until 3am under certain restrictions.

Pilot tests have been proposed, but there is no date set.

Magaluf is one of the main destinations for British tourists during the summer season. (Photo by Clara Margais/Getty Images)

Traveling back to the UK:

You will need to show a negative covid test before traveling to the UK.

You will also need to show proof of a covid test booking, which should be on day 2 of your arrival back in the UK.

You should also complete a passenger locator form.