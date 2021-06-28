SPAIN’S far-right Vox party says it wants to stop the ‘rainbow’ gay pride flag being flown on public buildings because it allegedly breaks the 1981 flag law.

That law governs the use of Spain’s national flag and the use of other flags and standards.

Vox spokesman, Jorge Buxade, said that his party would ‘force votes’ in each council and body that has elected representative of his party.

That may also lead to legal action being taken.

Buxade made his announcement in Madrid today(June 28) on International Pride Day 2021.

Most Spanish town halls and regional government buildings are flying rainbow flags or have rainbow-coloured displays to celebrate Pride Day.

At a news conference, Jorge Buxade said: “The gay flag represents the totalitarian imposition of the opinions of a few, from a wealthy lobby that wants to put an end to our social order.”

Buxade added that he regretted the flag had been raised over the Congress building and around Madrid council buildings.

He also praised Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law that is going to be investigated by the European Union.

“Hungary is Europe and defends the real Europe,” Buxade stated.

His comments also lashed out at the Madrid Metro for teaching ‘courses in transphobia’ to its workers.

Spain’s new transgender bill is expected to be passed by the Council of Ministers this Thursday.

It would allow transgender people to officially change their gender like making amendments to identity cards.

Jorge Buxade said: “This is the most anti-human thing that can exist and constitutes the destruction of the entire edifice of our civilisation in one foul swoop.”

