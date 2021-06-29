RISING coronavirus infections among young people have forced the Valencian government to keep its current health restrictions that were due to end this Thursday(July 1).

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, today(June 29) categorised the position as ‘worrying’.

“The current framework of restrictions are extended for two more weeks and will be in force until July 15,” he said at a news conference.

Puig and his government have rejected representations from nightlife businesses to stay open past 2.00 am.

Bars and restaurants will continue to have a 1.00 am closing time.

They can only operate at 50% indoor capacity and 100% outside with a maximum of ten people to a table.

Puig added that because of increased COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for residents aged between 30 and 39 years will start next week, 12 days ahead of schedule.

“July will be the month of vaccination for those aged under 40”, said Puig.

The COVID-19 incidence in the Valencian Community has almost doubled in a short space of time from 40 cases per 100,000 to 75 cases.

52% of infections in recent days are within the unvaccinated 15 to 29 year age group.

Over the vaccination programme, Ximo Puig said: “2.5 million Valencians have already been vaccinated, with 1.6 fully immunised. There are two months to go to achieve herd immunity.”

