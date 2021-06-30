MOJACAR Council is finalising plans for the construction of a new health centre and a bus station for the municipality.

The new health centre answers the need to respond to an existing centre that the council describes as “lacking”.

Additionally, a growing number of local residents combined with the importance of tourism to the area, means a higher quality of basic health service has been needed for some time.

The plot for the build is council lands on Avenida de Andalucia-Rambla de Campos, an area of 9,196m2.

The location is in the centre of the municipality in the best-connected area between the historic centre and coastal developments, next to important access roads in and out of the area.

Sources reveal that the build design is only two floors high, not limiting the field of vision or spoiling the landscape and views from local housing.

The centre is meant to benefit the whole population of Mojacar, finances between the Junta de Andalucía, the Andalucia Health Service, and the local council.

The construction of a bus station in the Avenida de Andalucía-Rambla de Campos is also mooted, close to the new health centre.

Both projects, subject to the relevant reports, have been approved for the purposes of making the land suitable for both builds.