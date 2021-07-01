A CONVICTED rapist has been arrested in Mallorca for allegedly raping a woman and sexually assaulting another while posing as a policeman.

The 43-year-old Spaniard was taken into custody after a manhunt was launched by Policia Nacional to find the individual responsible for sexually assaulting two women in Palma last week.

According to investigators, one of the women had been approached by the man on Calle Aragon just after midnight while out walking her dog.

The man stopped her on the street and identified himself as a police officer, asking her why she was outside and where she lived.

He then told her to follow him to his vehicle and believing that he was a policeman, she agreed and got inside the car with her dog.

Here, he proceeded to grope her and ordered her to remove her clothes.

Quickly realising the danger that she was in, she kicked the door open and ran away, immediately calling the police for help.

A day later another woman was approached by the man on Calle Manacor who again, identified himself as a police officer.

On this occasion he used a different tactic, threatening the woman with violence unless she followed his orders.

He then took her to a deserted property nearby where she was raped.

The man has been charged with rape and attempted rape as well as kidnapping.

He has been ordered by a judge to remain in custody due to his extensive criminal record where he has previously been jailed for raping two other women on the island.

