A LATE night fire on the Costa del Sol has left the building housing a beloved bar significantly damaged after flames tore through the premises, police have said.

Firefighters, police and health workers were called to the scene on Calle Dali in the San Luis de Sabinillas area at 1am on Thursday, July 1.

Police have appealed for any witnesses after the flames seriously damaged the premises of Palms Bar – a popular local drinking spot.

Images from the scene showed the bar, a beloved spot for expats, has been gutted by the blaze and the homes above were significantly damaged by smoke.

Luckily, witnesses said that the bar was closed when the blaze broke but that families had to be evacuated from the homes above.

The residents of three properties fled the building while firefighters tackled the flames. No personal injuries were reported.

Police enquiries continue.

