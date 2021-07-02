ADULTS in Malaga will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in two districts this weekend amid rising Delta variant cases.

Those aged 40 and over who are registered to medical centres in Serranía and the La Vega health can turn up to receive a jab.

The vaccine hubs in El Fuerte Sports Centre in Ronda and Antequera Hospital are open to those interested in getting a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

People who were born between 1962 and 1981 and who are registered in the La Vega health district, can go for a jab at the Antequera Hospital on Saturday, 3 July, from 8.30am to 2.30pm, without the need to make an appointment.

The towns assigned to this health district are: Alameda, Almargen, Antequera, Archidona, Campillos, Cañete la Real, Cuevas Bajas, Cuevas de San Marcos, Fuente de Piedra, Humilladero, Mollina, Sierra de Yeguas, Teba, Valle de Abdalajís, Villanueva from Algaidas, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva de Tapia, Villanueva del Rosario and Villanueva del Trabuco.

Anyone over the age of 40 in the Serranía health district can go to the El Fuerte Sports Centre, in Ronda tomorrow and Monday to Friday next week between 9am and 2pm without the need for an appointment.

This applies to people registered in: Algatocín, Benalauría, Gaucín, Jubrique, Atajate, Benadalid, Benarrabá, Genalguacil, Benaoján, Cortes de la Frontera, Jimera de Líbar, Montejaque, Ronda, Alpandeire, Arriate, Cuevas del Becerro, El Burgo, Igualeja, Cartajima, Faraján, Júzcar, Los Prados, Montecorto, Parauta, Pujerra and Serrato.

