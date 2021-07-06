A judge investigating the illegal dumping of improperly-treated water into the Mar Menor has been given a new list of potential polluters.

Judge Angel Garrote has ordered 42 agriculture-based companies and individuals to give testimony.

An additional summons has gone to a golf course.

Garrote is probing illegally-used desalination plants pumping out water in the Campo de Cartagena that’s harmful to the Mar Menor’s marine life.

One of his aims is to sort out who exactly bares criminal responsibilty for the pollution.

The Guardia Civil compiled a new 43-strong list obtained in their inquiries concerning Hidrotec who allegedly sold and installed illegal water treatment units.

The proceedings were started in 2017 with dozens of businesses implicated in polluting the Mar Menor via illegal treatment systems.

Garrote is to handle the new list separately from the ongoing four-year-old investigation in order to reach a speedier conclusion.

