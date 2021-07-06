ENTREPRENEURS of the Costa Blanca can promote their skills at a major Elche retail outlet next month.

L’Aljub Shopping Centre is hosting the “Oasis Market Fest” from August 16 to September 11, with over 1000m2 of space with chill out areas, music stages and live performances.

The idea falls within their ‘ORIGEN’ project, with it L’Aljub’s intention being to launch a platform to promote small merchants and artisans.

Germán López, director of the L’Aljub Shopping Center has declared it as, “an innovative and pioneering proposal, designed to promote emerging professionals and new creators, featuring artisan, sustainable and entrepreneurial exhibitors that will rotate every 15 days to attract a greater number of public.”

Exhibitors of the ‘Oasis Market Fest’ will be selected taking into account: the quality of the proposals, the diversity of products and size of the company.

A leisure area will also be set up, with background music, concerts, DJs, dances, monologues and children’s theatre etc.

Skating waitresses will also serve in a picnic area, designed for those needing a break.

Those in the 20,000-strong Club L’Aljub loyalty program will gain points with gifts for purchases at both the outside market and in the Mall, itself.

