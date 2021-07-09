SOME 17 out of 27 municipalities in the lowland area of Costa Blanca South have seen new cases of Coronavirus.

The two municipalities with the highest figures are Torrevieja, Orihuela, with 25 and 21 cases respectively.

In all, 100 new positives have been recorded over Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th July, in what the Ministry of Health are calling a “rebound”.

Thankfully, no additional deaths have been recorded, so the toll remains stable at 459.

Of those, 256 were within Torrevieja Health Department and 203 in Orihuela.

The 17 Vega Baja municipalities with new Covid-19 cases between July 6 and July 8 are:

Albatera: +1

Almoradi: +3

Benejúzar: +1

Callosa de Segura: +3

Catral: +2

Cox: +1

New Daya: +4

Formentera del Segura: +2

Guardamar del Segura: +4

Los Montesinos: +2

Orihuela: +21

Pilar de la Horadada: +11

Rafal: +5

Rojales: +9

Saint Fulgencio: +1

San Miguel de Salinas: +5

Torrevieja: +25

Since the pandemic began, the total number of infections registered in Vega Baja is now 24,581.

