A British man died yesterday(July 8) after diving into the shallow end of a Costa Blanca villa swimming pool.

The 64-year-old had gone to visit a friend at a property on the Montemar urbanisation in Benissa.

He decided to cool himself off with a swim.

Unfortunately he went headfirst into the wrong end of the pool which had a depth of just one metre.

Emergency services were called at around 5.40 pm.

Policia Local officers arrived first on the scene and spent 45 minutes trying to revive him.

A doctor and paramedics could do nothing more, except to pronounce his death.

No further details have been made available.

