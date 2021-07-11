SO why should we use green electricity? Rather than give the obvious answer – to save the planet – I will explain more comprehensively.

Electricity has created industry and been responsible for shaping modern life more than anything else.

In many ways the history of electricity is in a large way the history of modern society.

The search for electricity can be traced back to the mid 17th century.

Solar Panels on a Solar Farm. Picture: Cordon Press

Benjamin Franklin’s 1752 experiments proved that electricity was a natural occurring force.

In the early 1800’s the work of Nicola Tesla led to the development of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC).

The mid 19th century saw electric power gradually replace steam power as the catalyst for the Industrial Revolution.

The use of electric power has grown exponentially since then.

So what’s the problem?

So much electricity is produced by the burning of coal and the mining of natural resources.

Most electricity is generated with steam turbines using fossil fuels, nuclear,biomass, geothermal and solar thermal energy.

Tarbert island power station. Picture: Cordon Press

Over 30% of electricity provided by Endesa comes from carbon fuel and gas.

So, in short , the excessive demand the world has for electricity directly contributes to – pollution, climate change and global warming.

Together in Electric Dreams

A hit song back in 1984, sung by Phil Oakey.

Now we all dream of cheaper electricity from renewable sources.

Back in 1984 electricity was less than 5 cents per Kwh. Look at your bill now – you’re in for an electric shock!

One of the obvious solutions if you have a roof is to install solar panels and make free use of a natural resource – the sun.

In October 2018 , the Spanish Energy and Environment minister Teresa Ribera said:

“This country is finally freeing itself from the great absurdity, scorned by most international observers, that is the ‘sun tax’.

At that time Spain only had 1,000 solar panel installations, compared to more than 1,000,000 in Germany.

Electricity prices in Spain are amongst the highest in Europe, and the recent changes in the tariff system will not help the majority of consumers.

The Government needs to invest more now in renewable technologies – solar and wind.

We as individuals need to look at our own roofs, and make sure the electricity provider we use supplies 100% certified green energy.

