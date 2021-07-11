THE fun of a beach getaway with your furry friend starts with good planning—and packing.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, do some research and make sure you’ve found a beach in Spain that will welcome you with open paws.

Once you’ve located your ideal dog-friendly beach, the following list will help guarantee a fun day out at the beach with your furry pack members!

Tag correctly: In the event you are separated, make sure your dog has his collar on, with a proper I.D. attached including your name and phone number. Take your dog’s passport as well, the police may ask you for all these papers to verify that everything is in order.

Apply sunscreen to your dog : Sun protection is just as important for pets as it is for people, use a pet-safe sunscreen on your dog's nose, ears, and any other areas with sparse fur.

Avoid hot sand : Especially midday when the scolding sand can easily burn your dog's paw pads. Consider booties to protect their feet or stick to walking along the water's edge.

Provide lots of fresh water : Your dog can easily dehydrate in the heat of summer, freezing the water before the trip will help it remain cooler for longer.

Prevent your dog from eating sand : it can cause a blockage in the intestine, which is called sand impaction.

Food and treats : Although your dog will be distracted at the beach, it is important to feed your dog as you would at home. Take a feeder and a few treats with you.

Take Toys : Don't hesitate to take frisbees and balls to the beach for your dog to let off steam, the day is long and your pooch won't be in the water all day.

Provide shade : Providing shade can help your dog keep their body temperature cool and let them rest out of the direct sunlight when needed. You might also limit your beach visits to early or late in the day when the sun isn't as strong. If you plan to be at the beach for most of the day, there are a variety of products you can choose from, such as pop-up tents, beach tents, umbrellas, and sunshades.

Extra Doggie Beach Essentials: Extra towels and plenty of doggie poop bags.

Extra towels and plenty of doggie poop bags. Rinse: Rinse your dog off with clean water after a trip to the beach in order to remove any sand or salt that has built up in their fur, which could cause skin irritation.

A day at the beach with your dog provides a great bonding experience and your pooch will be forever grateful for all the fun!

