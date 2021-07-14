WITH Covid-19 cases tripling over the last two weeks in Spain, the islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca could be bumped to amber in Thursday’s announcement.

After being put on the UK’s green travel list just weeks ago, removing the need for returning Brits to self-isolate, there have been 282 new cases per 100,000 in the Balearic Islands in the last seven days – only three weeks ago there were just 50 cases.

Ibiza is a popular party hotspot for young adults, with who cases are on the rise

The biggests fear comes from the rising cases in Spain, having tripled in just two weeks to 437 cases per 100,000 people, with more than 33,932 new cases, according to Monday’s Health Ministry Report.

Should the UK decide put turn the Balearics to amber, travellers will have to isolate for 10 days on their return and take a Covid-19 test on days two and eight.

Those who are fully vaccinated (in the UK by the NHS), will not have to quarantine but will still need to get tested, following new rules set to come into force on July 19 – Freedom Day.

READ ALSO: