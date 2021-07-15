By Emilia Carvell

AS Olive Press readers we know that you have become familiar with APARI and our mission to educate all taxpayers about Making Tax Digital, and making the transition to this new tax system, as seamless as possible. Which is why we are happy to announce that APARI 2.0 is now live!

APARI has been a labour of love for our founders Sudesh & Anita Sud, and the whole team is really proud of what’s been achieved by the original APARI Product ? but staying ahead of an emerging market means we have to adapt and adjust with our users and their tax requirements.

That is why we have taken our extensive MTD expertise and knowledge alongside feedback from existing users, and developed a software that will not only help navigate the new taxation rules, but will also help users keep a track of all of their business income and expenditure.

As showcased during our March Webinar, the upcoming upgrade of the software includes enhanced features designed to make your transition to Making Tax Digital (MTD) as smooth as possible.

APARI has been created with you in mind ? it is not only a tool to calculate and submit tax, but also to manage your property and business portfolio. Our brand new mobile application will enable you to keep up to date on the go, and amazing features such as snap and save receipts along with bank feed connection, will make digital record-keeping near effortless.

Some things will stay the same ? APARI is still HMRC recognised and will continue to educate our users about all things tax. For more information on MTD, visit the HMRC website.

So, how do you know that APARI is the right product for you? Well, to be honest, that’s something only you can decide ? but the joy of APARI is that you can sign up and start your journey for free! And, even if you’re still unsure, it really is the best time to prepare and start digital record-keeping, ready for the official switch to MTD in 2023.