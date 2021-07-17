MURCIA archaeologists have dug up an ancient sarcophagus at the site of a Roman community in Mula.

The find was made during the annual summer dig at the Los Villaricos settlement, involving a team from the University of Murcia.

Experts say that the old stone coffin comes from the Visgothic period between the sixth and seventh centuries AD.

The discovery comes on the back of successive excavations at the cemetery area that was established next to the church in the fifth century.

Project head, Rafael Gonzalez, said: “We did not expect this spectacular find which also confirms what we have previously learnt about the burial dates in the area.”

Mula’s Historical Heritage councillor, Diego.J. Boluda said:” There’s no doubt that the sarcophagus will occupy a prominent position in Ciudad de Mula museum.”

The coffin find was made despite reduced numbers of students and experts working at the site this year due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Murcia’s Director-General of Heritage, María Dolores Sánchez Alarcón, described the discovery as a ‘very important moment for our region’.

