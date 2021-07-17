THE Queen of Spain sported a scarlet dress when she met the Spanish Olympic team on Friday.

Queen Letizia dressed in the traditional Spanish shade as she wished the athletes good luck ahead of the competition.

Standing alongside husband King Felipe VI at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, the 48-year-old mother of two met with Spanish Olympic Committee’s President, Alejandro Blanco as well as several athletes ahead of their journey to Tokyo next week.

The royals thanked the athletes for their effort and commended them for their continued dedication as the 321-strong team gets ready to represent the country on the global stage.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics will take place between July 23 and August 8 this year.

“We are grateful for all your effort and the obstacles that you have overcome throughout these months of the pandemic,” said King Felipe VI.

“You are all examples of overcoming adversity, of effort, of resistance, of looking at the positive things to get ahead.”

Gimnasia artística, tenis de mesa, bádminton, vóley playa… España tendrá representación en 29 de los 33 deportes presentes en los @juegosolimpicos de #Tokyo2020. #ElCorazonDeEspana

??https://t.co/BXp7v7E3Qz pic.twitter.com/xa33MZrenx — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 16, 2021

The International Olympic Committee confirmed that the opening ceremony will kick off on July 23 – almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

The global sporting event will see 339 medal events crammed into a 19-day period, with two sports kicking off before the opening ceremony.

