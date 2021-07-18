ANDALUCIAN wine is making a name for itself across the globe, with a growth 18.5% year-on-year (YOY) across three key exporters: Asia, America, and Europe – an increase of €29 million.

Wine promoters in Andalucia, Extenda, have been working with 26 bodegas from Malaga, Cordoba, Cadiz, Seville, Almeria, Granada and Huelva, to ‘promote the knowledge and prestige of the Andalucian wine offer in international markets’.

When compared to 2020, the first four-month period of 2021 proved to be very lucrative for the wine regions, especially Cadiz and Cordoba, which grew by 19.5% and 7% respectively.

Importing the most Andalucian Wine was the UK, purchasing €6.9 million, an increase of 7.5% YOY, and in second place was the USA, buying €4.9 million, a growth of 14.2%.

While small, France almost doubled its figures, with a growth of 98%, importing €1.6 million.

In order, the most popular wines include: Jerez, white wine with destination of origin, and Rioja.

The CEO of Extenda, Arturo Bernal, encourages wineries to ‘maintain the work’ shown so far in 2021. He added: “We’ve already seen an important recovery in exports in the first four months, exporting almost 20% more than the same period of the previous year, showing the appetite for continued international growth.”

READ ALSO: