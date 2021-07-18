THE ROLLOUT of Covid-19 vaccinations in the Valencian region reaches a new milestone in the next few days.

Communication will be sent to those aged between 20 and 29 years old, summoning them to receive the jab in the fight against Coronavirus.

EL PRESIDENTE: Ximo Puig

Ximo Puig, President of the Generalitat Valenciana, made the landmark announcement yesterday, Saturday July 17.

He also announced the start of ‘Operation Repesca’, a process for those of all age groups that have still not been vaccinated for one reason or another.

It is believed that roughly 125,000 people throughout the Valencian Community fall into that category.

The Janssen vaccine will be administered to those between 40 and 59 years old; with those over 60 receiving the AstraZeneca jab.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education will hold a meeting tomorrow, Monday July 19, to discuss the vaccination of teenagers in the region.

