FIREFIGHTERS in Catalunya have battled a wildfire that destroyed 400 hectares of forest and forced 350 people to be evacuated from their homes.

The blaze is believed to have been sparked by someone carelessly tossing a cigarette stub in scrubland on the edge of the Cap de Creus natural park in Spain’s Costa Brava region.

Catalunya’s fire service said on Sunday morning that they had brought the blaze under control but not until it ravaged over 450 hectares of forest within the natural park.

? ACTUALITZACIÓ (17/07, 20h)#IFLlançà afecta una superfície provisional de 415,61 hectàrees, la pràctica totalitat de terreny forestal.

? Llançà: 75,97 ha

? El Port de la Selva: 296,64 ha

? Selva de Mar: 43 ha



402,28 hectàrees són dins dels límits del PN del Cap de Creus. pic.twitter.com/MtH0Q2yBMh — Agents Rurals (@agentsruralscat) July 17, 2021

The fire broke out Friday evening and continued all day Saturday with fire service using six water-carrying planes to douse the flames while 90 fire crews battled the flames from the ground.

#IFLlançà hauria començat per la zona de la urbanització Cau del Llop i avançaria en direcció la Vall de Santa Creu. El foc, topogràfic i empès per la tramuntana, ha saltat el fons de barranc i puja en plena alineació

Activades 26 dotacions i 6 #maer #bomberscat pic.twitter.com/y6EqKnyjbc — Bombers (@bomberscat) July 16, 2021

Some 300 people had to leave their homes with many seeking shelter overnight in temporary accommodation offered by the local council in El Port de la Selva district.

Investigators believe the fire was started by a disguarded cigarette and warned that those responsible faced criminal charges.

A #IFLlançà el vent ha anat girant i està previst que a la matinada s'intensifiqui. A més, els efectius #bomberscat treballen amb poca visibilitat

Continuem combinant línia d'aigua, eines manuals i foc tècnic pic.twitter.com/vI7EJRgG78 — Bombers (@bomberscat) July 16, 2021

“One negligent cigarette butt is 50 years of reforestation,” warned Jordi Puignero, vice president of the Catalan regional government.

