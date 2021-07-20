A Spanish influencer has been chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a guest at the five-star TUI Blue Isla hotel in Huelva for the whole summer.
Not only that but Lorena Garam, who has 41,700 followers on social media, will also be paid €2,000 a month to share moments of her stay with her followers.
The hotel attracted more than 500 applicants in a competition to find an influencer to enjoy the hotel facilities and share their experience with the world.
The director of the hotel asked for contestants who were masters of social media, with a good number of followers and an adventurous spirit.
Garam, who was chosen as the winner, will be registered with social security like any other hotel employee. She will earn €2,000 a month while staying for free at the hotel and living the experience until the end of the summer season on September 15.
