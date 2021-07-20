A Spanish influencer has been chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a guest at the five-star TUI Blue Isla hotel in Huelva for the whole summer.

Not only that but Lorena Garam, who has 41,700 followers on social media, will also be paid €2,000 a month to share moments of her stay with her followers.

The hotel attracted more than 500 applicants in a competition to find an influencer to enjoy the hotel facilities and share their experience with the world.

Lorena Garam on her social media: “Being here is already a gift”

The director of the hotel asked for contestants who were masters of social media, with a good number of followers and an adventurous spirit.

Garam, who was chosen as the winner, will be registered with social security like any other hotel employee. She will earn €2,000 a month while staying for free at the hotel and living the experience until the end of the summer season on September 15.

