THE driver crashed into multiple bars and restaurants on Monday afternoon (19 June) after apparently losing control of the car.
The car careened down Miguel Cano Avenue, in Marbella, badly injuring at least 10 people, with one currently in serious condition in ICU.
The driver is believed to be a 30-year-old Spanish man, who had his parents in the car with him.
Distressing videos capture the moment just after the car lost control, during a busy lunch time service of the popular resort.
Those injured have been taken to either Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital or Malaga.
Police have arrested the young man and tested him for drugs and alcohol, for which the results were negative.
As such, they are not treating the case as suspicious though he has been taken in for further questioning.
Witnesses described the scene as “horrible” and “like something from a movie”.
